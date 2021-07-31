There are currently 14 pups up for grabs at Dogs Trust Leeds, can you give one a home? Photos: Dogs Trust Leeds
1. Eddie
An ex-race dog, Eddie is a friendly pup who loves to go running and play with his squeaky toys. He's vibrant dog and is full of energy, but loves to curl up next to you on the sofa to wind down after a busy day. Eddie is able to mingle with other dogs but likes his own space, preferring quieter walks where he can explore. Due to his high prey drive he is required to wear a muzzle out and about, but this does not phase him! Eddie is a little uncomfortable around children so an adult only home is best, and although he is used to having his owners around all the time he is able to adapt to them being away for short periods.
2. Charlie
Charlie is an Akita crossbreed who is ready to start looking for his new home. He is easy to introduce to people although he can be worried when visitors come into the house. Once he knows you he enjoys a fuss, and there is a lot of him to fuss over. He has been rehomed and returned to Dogs Trust a couple of times, so this time he is looking for experienced owners who are fans of large breed dogs, and have maybe owned one or two before. Charlie needs to wear a muzzle on walks whenever he could come into contact with small animals or other dogs. The vast majority of the time he walks like a dream on the lead, but when he wants to go somewhere fast he is incredibly strong and needs owners who can hold onto him and keep their footing at the same time. Charlie is looking for a home with owners who are around most of the time initially, and needs an adult only home with no other pets. Once he has settled in, he should be fine on is own for short periods. Charlie would hugely benefit from living somewhere quiet.
3. Biggie
Biggie is seven years old and has been through a rough time. He was found in a very bad state, underweight and suffering with a painful skin condition. He's bounced back brilliantly but following his skin problems he doesn't like to much handling, especially around his ears and neck. So instead of snuggling on your knee he will show his love for you in other ways like playtime. He likes chasing a ball and really enjoys his walks. He loves his food too. He's friendly with everyone he meets, as long as they give him space to feel comfortable. He is fine around other dogs out and about but really isn't interested in them at all. This means he doesn't want to share his home with any other pets but can have walking buddies eventually. Biggie will need patient owners who will let him slowly settle into his new life and understand his feelings about not being handled too much. Young children will not be suitable but over 16s will be fine.
4. Copper
Five-year-old Copper was found with a large open wound on his back end which was obviously very painful. He is now on the mend and on the look out for a new home. Copper is a shy dog initially and would need a quiet adult only home where he can get to know his new owners and they can get to know him. He will need an enclosed garden to play in and to house train him if needed. Copper is very foodie and so should train up easily. He can be worried around other dogs and will choose to avoid them if he can so will need to be the only pet in the home. Being a lurcher, Copper does have a prey drive and may chase small furies but this is typical of the breed. Once he has settled into his new home Copper should come out of his shell and start to flourish.