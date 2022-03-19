4.

Billy, a 12-month-old Pointer Collie Cross arrived at the Rehoming Centre a few weeks ago after being found as a stray. True to his breed, he is very timid and finds the world a little overwhelming, but this week he’s been making brilliant progress and his confidence is growing more and more. He’s now ready to find his forever home with patient adopters who are prepared to put in the hard work of slowly showing him that the world isn’t so scary. In the right hands he will flourish.