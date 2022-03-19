There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000.
1.
Blossom, a five-month-old Staffy Cross puppy has been learning some new basic skills. She’s a very exuberant girl and struggles to find calm ways to express herself, but here she is learning how to ‘settle’. She’s looking for an adult only home with confident dog owners who are prepared to do some training with her. Our team will happily help and assist every step of the way.
2.
Mitzy, a 10-year-old Lhasa Apso was spotted out enjoying a lovely walk! She’s still full of life and enjoys being kept busy. A lap dog she certainly is not! She is looking for adopters who are as active as she is and will enjoy having lots of adventures with her.
3.
Kathka, a 13-year-old Siberian Husky was all smiles this week as she was adopted and left the rehoming centre to start her new life in her forever home. She is such a sweet girl so we know her new family will be having lots of fun with her!
4.
Billy, a 12-month-old Pointer Collie Cross arrived at the Rehoming Centre a few weeks ago after being found as a stray. True to his breed, he is very timid and finds the world a little overwhelming, but this week he’s been making brilliant progress and his confidence is growing more and more. He’s now ready to find his forever home with patient adopters who are prepared to put in the hard work of slowly showing him that the world isn’t so scary. In the right hands he will flourish.