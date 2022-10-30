3. Rocco the Staffordshire Bull Terrier is hoping to find his forver home soon

Rocco is a two year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier and a really sweet boy. He will need his new adopters to be around all the time initially as he struggles to cope on his own and will need help to gradually build up his confidence and independence. He could live with older children from 15 years upwards and he would need to be the only pet in the home. He is looking for a quieter home environment with an enclosed, private garden that he can play and explore in.

Photo: Dogs Trust