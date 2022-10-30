There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Edie the Shar Pei enjoyed putting her nose to use during a fun Trick or Treat scent trail
Edie joined us for a special Halloween Trick or Treat Scent Trail.
She loves to use her nose, so the staff set a trail of treats through the woodland, and she sniffed out every single one! She loves getting out and about on peaceful walks where she won’t see other dogs and is looking for patient adopters who will give her time to slowly come out of her shell. Once you’re in her gang she’s the most playful, snuggly and smart girl, so she’s well worth the effort.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Jake the Lurcher looks so handsome in his special Halloween portrait
Jake the eight year old Lurcher was posing up a storm for his special Halloween photo!
He’s been waiting to find his forever home for quite some time now due to having a number of specific requirements, but he’s the most handsome and loving boy once he knows you. We think he’s wonderful and hope he finds his forever home soon.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Rocco the Staffordshire Bull Terrier is hoping to find his forver home soon
Rocco is a two year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier and a really sweet boy. He will need his new adopters to be around all the time initially as he struggles to cope on his own and will need help to gradually build up his confidence and independence. He could live with older children from 15 years upwards and he would need to be the only pet in the home. He is looking for a quieter home environment with an enclosed, private garden that he can play and explore in.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Missy the 8 year old Staffy is starting a new life after losing her owner
Misty has been adopted and left for her forever home!
She’s an eight year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who arrived a few weeks ago after her owner sadly passed away.
Since she was so used to a quiet homelife she was placed in a foster home and settled straight in.
Her new family spotted her on the website and immediately knew she was the girl for them after meeting her. Good luck in your new life Misty!
Photo: Dogs Trust