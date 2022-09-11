3. Kyle loves relaxing in a sunny spot in his foster home while he waits to find his forever home

We got sent this adorable photo of Kyle, a seven-year-old Staffy who is clearly enjoying life in his foster home! He’s quite a worried boy who finds the world quite a scary place, but when he’s in a good routine and with people he has a bond with, he is such a sweetheart. Although he’s doing great in his foster home, the team would love for him to find his forever home soon. The Leeds rehoming centre are also currently looking to recruit new foster carers who can take a dog in need into their home temporarily until they find their forever home. To find out more email [email protected]

Photo: Dogs Trust