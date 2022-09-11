Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Bubbly Shar Pei Shadrach loves spending time in the office with his buddies
We got to see lovely Shadrach again as he’s still waiting to be adopted. He likes to spend time in the office with one of the Adoption Advisors, Hayley, who told us he’s an absolute delight! Apparently, he loves snoozing under the desk, playing with his toys and getting as much fuss as he can, even interrupting the occasional phone call for a nice bum scratch! He's going to make someone a fantastic, fun and snuggly pet for sure.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bronson the Bulldog enjoyed a trip off-site for a lovely woodland walk
The team always goes the extra mile for the dogs in their care, and one way they give extra to the longer-term residents is taking them off-site for exciting walks or days out. This week we joined Bronson and his handler for a lovely woodland walk. He absolutely loved sniffing out exciting smells and had loads of fun in a little stream! He’s an 18 month old Bulldog who’s been waiting to find his forever home for a while now due to some medical needs, but he’s a fantastic lad with quite a zest for life! Hopefully he’ll soon find his special someone.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Kyle loves relaxing in a sunny spot in his foster home while he waits to find his forever home
We got sent this adorable photo of Kyle, a seven-year-old Staffy who is clearly enjoying life in his foster home! He’s quite a worried boy who finds the world quite a scary place, but when he’s in a good routine and with people he has a bond with, he is such a sweetheart. Although he’s doing great in his foster home, the team would love for him to find his forever home soon.
The Leeds rehoming centre are also currently looking to recruit new foster carers who can take a dog in need into their home temporarily until they find their forever home. To find out more email [email protected]
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Golden Oldie Husky Kathka is hoping to find a loving retirement home
Kathka is a wonderful golden oldie Husky who at 13 years old is looking for a calm retirement home to enjoy her twilight years. She'll be fine with older kids of 16 and upwards. Although she is fine around other dogs out and about she doesn't like to share, so must be the only pet in her home. A busy household won't suit her as she likes peace and quiet, so a calm home with no visiting children or dogs will be perfect. Don't be put off by Kathka's age! She still has her giddy moments and is happy to meet new people with lots of fuss and attention.
Photo: Dogs Trust