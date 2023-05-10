In 2018, crossbreed Bonnie arrived at the York Road rehoming centre as part of an unwanted litter and the team hoped she had found her furry-tail ending when she headed home as a healthy young dog. But sadly, three years ago Bonnie developed epilepsy and has since become anxious when out on walks.

Although she was much-loved, following the change in her behaviour, Bonnie’s owners felt they could no longer help her live life to the full and so they took the heart-breaking decision of returning her to Dogs Trust last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Allen, Co-ordinator of Dogs Trust Leeds’ Home from Home fostering scheme, says: “More owners than ever before are contacting us having faced the horrendously difficult decision of having to give up their dog. As a dog owner myself I can’t imagine how hard that must be and Bonnie’s owners were devastated. But they did the right thing; a Dogs Trust dog is a Dogs Trust dog for life.

The team are looking for a foster home for Bonnie

“Bonnie is a very sweet but very strong dog and she became difficult to manage when out on walks. Feeling that you aren’t helping your dog live their best life is a very difficult thing to accept, but Bonnie’s owners did the most selfless thing imaginable and asked us to care for her once again.”

As Bonnie has found kennel life difficult to adjust to, she has been enjoying sleepovers with a member of the Dogs Trust team and as a result has come on in leaps and bounds, showing off her cheeky personality and zest for life. Now the team feel she is ready to enjoy life in a home once more and are looking for a temporary foster home to help her continue to build her confidence and enjoy lots of TLC until she finds her special someone.

Charlotte says: “Bonnie has proved herself to be the perfect houseguest and the best ever sofa-buddy on her sleepovers and we’d love to give her some stability in a foster home until the right person comes forward to adopt her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her epilepsy is now being effectively managed and she has been enjoying training with us, particularly helping her with her focus when on walks. We are committed to helping foster carers, and owners, continue with training to give our dogs the best chance of success in their new homes and we know Bonnie will thrive.

“She is a beautiful girl and we believe living in a foster home will help Bonnie truly reset and ultimately help her find the forever home she deserves.”