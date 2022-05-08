4. Barnaby

Barnaby is a fun and friendly Terrier who is seven years old. In true Terrier style, his nose is always sniffing out potential new adventures! He's friendly with people but doesn’t always want to interact. He's fine around other dogs but seems to prefer to avoid them rather than say hello. He's a playful lad who likes to chase balls and squeaky toys. He's also fully housetrained. Barnaby will suit an active home where he will get plenty of outdoors adventures. Children over 12 will be fine as they will understand to let him have some quiet time when he wants. He currently doesn't enjoy travelling in the car, so he'll need access to nice walking areas directly from his home while he builds up his confidence with this. A secure garden will be ideal to give him somewhere to play off-lead and put that nose to good use!