There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1. Ramsey
Ramsey is a handsome three year old Lurcher who recently arrived at the
centre. He was found as a stray so although his history is unknown, he
is a very friendly and bubbly lad who enjoys being around people. He can
be a little reactive at dogs in the distance but has already made a couple
of doggy friends who he likes to walk with.
He’s like to find a home where he’ll be the only pet and children no
younger than 12. His new family should be active and ready for lots of fun
adventures as he loves life and wants his humans to join him in this.
2. Mitzy
This week Mitzy, a beautiful 10 year old Lhasa Apso, finally found her forever home! She found herself needing a new home after her owner sadly passed away and although she found kennel life a bit of a struggle initially, the Canine Care team went above and beyond to settle her in and build her confidence.
It took a while to find the perfect match for her due to her worries around new people, but then the perfect couple came forward and they were prepared to put in the effort needed for Mitzy to slowly get to know them before she would be ready to leave. They made over 20 visits to the centre to build that relationship and now she is ready to take the next step and start her new life. Good luck Mitzy!
3.
We caught Volunteer Meet and Greet Fiona in action welcoming potential adopters to the centre. She visits the centre every week to help and support the staff. The Leeds Rehoming Centre is currently recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles, including Meet and Greet, and if you are interested in finding out more, please email [email protected]
4. Barnaby
Barnaby is a fun and friendly Terrier who is seven years old. In true Terrier style,
his nose is always sniffing out potential new adventures! He's friendly with
people but doesn’t always want to interact. He's fine around other dogs but
seems to prefer to avoid them rather than say hello. He's a playful lad who
likes to chase balls and squeaky toys. He's also fully housetrained.
Barnaby will suit an active home where he will get plenty of outdoors
adventures. Children over 12 will be fine as they will understand to let him have some quiet time when he wants. He currently doesn't enjoy travelling in the car, so he'll need access to nice walking areas directly from his home while he builds up his confidence with this. A secure garden will be ideal to give him somewhere to play off-lead and put that nose to good use!