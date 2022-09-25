For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000.
1. Behind the scenes at the Leeds rehoming centre
There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Archie the Collie enjoyed a few days staying at his favourite handlers home
Archie, a seven-year-old Border Collie who has been waiting to find his forever home for a while now, was treated to a few days out of kennels and joined his favourite handler Meg at her home. As you can tell by the pic, he had a great time and enjoyed some fun walks, lots of garden playtime and loads of fuss and attention. Meg told us he was the perfect house guest with no accidents but lots and lots of fun! Let’s hope his forever home is just around the corner.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Coco the Lurcher would love to find adopters who are super keen on continuing her training
Coco is a very bubbly seven-month-old Lurcher who has loads of potential but needs very switched-on adopters who are looking for a training project. She has very little confidence and tends to show her nervousness by doing a lot of jumping up and mouthing. Her family will need to continue her training program to keep her on the right track. She won’t be able to share her home with any other pets but would really benefit from making a few calm doggy friends out and about. Since she’s so bouncy, young children won’t be suitable but confident teenagers should be fine.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. After nearly two years in Dogs Trust's care, Stuart the Dobermann finally gets his forever home
Good Luck Stuart!
This handsome Dobermann arrived at the centre almost two years ago when his owners were struggling to cope with his boisterous behaviour.
The Training team worked incredibly hard with him and once he was ready to find his forever home it took a while before the right adopters came forward.
Thankfully, they eventually did and following months of getting to know him at the centre, then home visits to get him used to his new environment, Stuart has left the centre to begin his settling in period in his new home. Dogs like Stuart require so much work to prepare them for their homes, and successes like this are testament to the incredible dedication of the staff, and the patience of his adopters. Well done to everyone involved!
Photo: Dogs Trust