4. After nearly two years in Dogs Trust's care, Stuart the Dobermann finally gets his forever home

Good Luck Stuart! This handsome Dobermann arrived at the centre almost two years ago when his owners were struggling to cope with his boisterous behaviour. The Training team worked incredibly hard with him and once he was ready to find his forever home it took a while before the right adopters came forward. Thankfully, they eventually did and following months of getting to know him at the centre, then home visits to get him used to his new environment, Stuart has left the centre to begin his settling in period in his new home. Dogs like Stuart require so much work to prepare them for their homes, and successes like this are testament to the incredible dedication of the staff, and the patience of his adopters. Well done to everyone involved!

Photo: Dogs Trust