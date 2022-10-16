There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Bear the nine month old Shepherd Cross hopes to find his forever home soon
Bear is a very handsome chap at only nine months old. He is still a baby and has a lot to learn but already knows the basic commands, walking nicely on a lead is something he hasn't yet mastered! Bear is very bouncy, and puppy like in his behaviour so due to his size would be too much for children. Sensible older teens could be a possibility as he is used to being around them. He is a very foodie boy so should be easily workable and good at training.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Rocket the five-year-old Crossbreed has been practicing some training skills this week
Rocket was seen practising some basic training and making brilliant progress! Rocket is a fun and playful six-year-old Shar Pei Cross Vizsla. He is looking for very special adopters who will take their time and work with our training team to prepare him for his new home. He is quite an anxious boy so needs an adult only home with no visiting children and very few visitors generally.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Rosco the seven-year-old Bulldog was caught snoozing in his foster home
Rosco is currently living with one of the centre’s foster carers and as you can see, he’s settled perfectly in their home!
He’s a fun and playful seven-year-old Bulldog who loves being around people. He has a few medical issues that the centre’s Vet will discuss in more detail, but in the right home he will quickly be a real asset. If you like your dogs bubbly, squishy and very cuddly then Rosco might be the boy for you!
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Harold the four-year-old Lurcher is on the lookout for a new home
Harold is a lovely four-year-old Lurcher who seems to take life in his stride. He is lots of fun and is friendly with everyone he meets. He loves a nice bum scratch, and as his bond gets stronger, you’ll see a very affectionate side to him too!
He needs adopters who will take their time getting to know him by visiting him a few times at the centre. He’ll need a secure garden to play off lead. He’ll be fine with kids over 16 who will enjoy having an active and loving dog around.
Photo: Dogs Trust