1. Bear the nine month old Shepherd Cross hopes to find his forever home soon

Bear is a very handsome chap at only nine months old. He is still a baby and has a lot to learn but already knows the basic commands, walking nicely on a lead is something he hasn't yet mastered! Bear is very bouncy, and puppy like in his behaviour so due to his size would be too much for children. Sensible older teens could be a possibility as he is used to being around them. He is a very foodie boy so should be easily workable and good at training.

Photo: Dogs Trust