Say hello to the latest pup joining the Dogs Trust Leeds family. Photos: Dogs Trust Leeds
1.
Sky joined Dogs Trust very recently, and is still adjusting to her new three-legged lifestyle. The bouncy lurcher is still a baby at only 2 years old, and despite being on three paws she can still bounce around like any other pup.
2.
Even with her lust for life Sky still enjoys relaxing and taking things slow with her owner, cuddling up on any sofa she can squeeze herself onto. She forms a very strong attachment so her person will need to allow her a long settling in period to help build her confidence when being left on her own.
3.
Sky is currently staying in a foster home for the time being, but is looking for a place she can permanently stay with owners who will love her forever. She ideally would like to stay in a place where she is the only pet, and she should be compatible with children over 12 years old.
4.
Despite her needing to be the only pet in the house, Sky has no problems making friends on her walks and would love to have some regular companionship with some other canine pals.