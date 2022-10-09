4. Oscar and Parker love chilling in ther foster home

We were sent this adorable pic of Oscar and Parker who are being cared for in a foster home while they wait to find their forever home. They are six-year-old Crossbreeds who are best friends and looking for a new home together. They’re both rather timid so need a calm home with kids no younger than 14 and no other pets. We’re told by their foster carer that they love to go out for nice walks, snuggle in their bed together and enjoy plenty of fuss from their human friends.

Photo: Dogs Trust