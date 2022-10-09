There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Rocky the Staffy enjoying a snooze in the sun
We spotted the adorable Rocky taking a snooze in the Autumn sunshine! He’d been out for an off-lead play session and whilst snuggling with his handler he nodded off!
He’s a 10-year-old Staffy and a real happy little chap! He’ll be fine with kids over 10 years old but he’s not looking to share with any other pets. If you’re looking for a sweet and playful boy to join your family, then Rocky might be your perfect match!
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Dexter the Crossbreed showing off his agility skills
Dexter was seen practising some agility and just look at him go! He’s a very handsome two-year-old Staffy Cross who is so sweet once he knows you. Dexter will suit an active family who live in a calm and predictable home. He’ll be fine with kids over 16. He isn’t one for sharing the limelight so needs to be the only pet, but he’s fine with other dogs out and about.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Vincent the Hound Cross enjoying an off-lead play session with his handler
We joined Vincent on a super fun play session in one of the centre’s training compounds and had a blast!
Vinny, as he’s known to his friends, is a very handsome six-year-old Crossbreed who although is very worried by unfamiliar people, once he knows and trusts you is super friendly and affectionate. He is looking for an adult only family in a calm and peaceful home with very few visitors and no visiting children, due to his nervousness around unknown people.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Oscar and Parker love chilling in ther foster home
We were sent this adorable pic of Oscar and Parker who are being cared for in a foster home while they wait to find their forever home.
They are six-year-old Crossbreeds who are best friends and looking for a new home together. They’re both rather timid so need a calm home with kids no younger than 14 and no other pets. We’re told by their foster carer that they love to go out for nice walks, snuggle in their bed together and enjoy plenty of fuss from their human friends.
Photo: Dogs Trust