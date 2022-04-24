2.

Brian has been enjoying some gentle agility training this week and doesn’t he look proud of himself? He’s a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross who is full of fun personality. He loves being around people and he’s very affectionate once he knows you. He’s looking for a new home with adopters who will take their time getting to know him and have a peaceful homelife. Kids over 16 will be fine but he doesn’t want to share with any other pets.