There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1.
Cookie and May-May are a sweet pair of Yorkshire Terriers aged nine and
ten. They are best buddies and are looking for a new home together. They’re living off-site in a foster home, but they popped by the rehoming centre this week to catch up with the team and enjoy a nice walk in the sunshine. Aren’t they super cute?
2.
Brian has been enjoying some gentle agility training this week and doesn’t he look proud of himself? He’s a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross who is full of fun personality. He loves being around people and he’s very affectionate once he knows you. He’s looking for a new home with adopters who will take their time getting to know him and have a peaceful homelife. Kids over 16 will
be fine but he doesn’t want to share with any other pets.
3.
Dogs Trust Leeds are currently recruiting for a number of volunteer roles within the rehoming centre. They’re looking for Volunteer Canine Assistants, Volunteer Laundry Assistants, Volunteer Meet and Greets and also Foster Carers. If you might like to volunteer and can commit to regular visits to Assist the team in their day-to-day work then email Volunteer Coordinator Charlotte on [email protected] for more info.
4.
Blaze, a two-year-old Siberian Husky Cross Collie loves his walkies and here he is amongst the Spring daffodils whilst enjoying an off-site walk this week. He’s an energetic boy with a super smart brain so he’s looking for very active adopters who are keen to continue his training and take him on lots of fun adventures.