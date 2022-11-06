There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. River the Rottie gets her chance at a happy ending and leaves for her new home
River, a one-year-old Rottweiler, was handed over to the rehoming centre back in May due to a change in her owners’ circumstances. It took a few months for her to find her forever home due to some training needs, but the team worked super hard with her, and this week she left to start her new life with her new family, where she even has a new doggy brother to play with!
Good luck River.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Reggie has been learning some new skills while he waits to find his forever home
Reggie is a playful one-year-old Lurcher. He's looking for an active family who will take him on lots of adventures. He is fine around other dogs, but he will settle best as the only pet for now. He's quite a big, leggy boy so young kids won't suit him but confident over 14's should be fine. We met him for a fun training session where he showed off some of his new skills!
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Scamp the Shih Tzu was seen enjoying a little walk in the Autumn sunshine
We spotted handsome little Scamp enjoying the sunshine with his handler Cristina. He’s a seven-year-old Shih Tzu with very limited vision. This certainly doesn’t hold him back from living a full and active life! He enjoys his walkies and loves being with his best human friends for lots of attention.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Cluedo the clever Collie is looking for his forever home now
Cluedo is a handsome five-month-old Border Collie who is bursting with potential. He is looking for adopters who will have the time and energy to do lots of training and take him on lots of adventures. Like any Collie, he likes to stay active but also loves a good snuggle on the sofa too! He doesn't like travelling, but this can be improved through training, so potential homes must be within an hour's drive of the Leeds rehoming centre. He'll need a secure, lawned garden to play in and this will also help with his housetraining.
Photo: Dogs Trust