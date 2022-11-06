4. Cluedo the clever Collie is looking for his forever home now

Cluedo is a handsome five-month-old Border Collie who is bursting with potential. He is looking for adopters who will have the time and energy to do lots of training and take him on lots of adventures. Like any Collie, he likes to stay active but also loves a good snuggle on the sofa too! He doesn't like travelling, but this can be improved through training, so potential homes must be within an hour's drive of the Leeds rehoming centre. He'll need a secure, lawned garden to play in and this will also help with his housetraining.

Photo: Dogs Trust