There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Bella the smiley Staffy is hoping to find her retirement home
Bella is a playful 12-year-old Staffy who loves being around people and is used to spending all day with her family. She may be an older girl but when the toys come out, she plays like a dog a fraction of her age! She's led quite a sheltered life and isn't used to the big wide world, so she needs her new family to be patient and slowly let her build confidence before expecting her to head out on any proper walkies. She loves her food and is generally a real joy to be around.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Kumar popped in for a visit to see his old friends
The rehoming centre were thrilled to get a visit from Kumar, an 11-year-old Akita who was happily adopted back in 2021.
He was a popular lad during his stay and the team were very happy to see him with his forever family Susan and David. They told us that Kumar is living a very happy and fulfilled life with them. He joins them on trips to the beach, holidays and is the most affectionate boy who loves a nice shoulder massage!
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Chip the Crossbreed was enjoying a little sunbathing with his handler
We caught handsome Crossbreed Chip enjoying the sunshine with his handler. He’s three years old and was originally found as a stray. He’s getting used to kennel life and his handler told us he’s responding well to his training and just needs patient adopters who’ll give him a chance to prove himself. He's a big strong lad so certainly isn’t for the fainthearted, but in the right hands we can see what a great dog he’ll grow into.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Chico is enjoying a snooze in his kennel
We caught Chico having a cheeky 40 winks in his kennel! His handler told us he was tired after he’d returned from visiting his new family’s home for the afternoon. He’s been in kennels for a little while so the team are gradually transitioning him to a new homelife with regular visits, which are going really well and he should soon be ready to fly the nest permanently.
Photo: Dogs Trust