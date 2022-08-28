1. Bella the smiley Staffy is hoping to find her retirement home

Bella is a playful 12-year-old Staffy who loves being around people and is used to spending all day with her family. She may be an older girl but when the toys come out, she plays like a dog a fraction of her age! She's led quite a sheltered life and isn't used to the big wide world, so she needs her new family to be patient and slowly let her build confidence before expecting her to head out on any proper walkies. She loves her food and is generally a real joy to be around.

Photo: Dogs Trust