2. Mother and daughter duo Fudge and Flake are hoping to find a new home together

Flake is a stunning girl who is looking for a new home with her Mum, Fudge. They'll be fine with kids over 8yrs old but don't want to share with any other pets as they are already each other's best friend. Flake loves to play with her toys, and whilst Fudge isn't so fussed for playtime, they both enjoy snuggling with their humans so between them you'll have the very best of both worlds! They enjoy their walks and have shown themselves to be very well behaved out and about. We know that this adorable pair will quickly become adored family members as their handlers already love them to bits!

Photo: Dogs Trust