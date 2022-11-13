Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or call Dogs Trust on 0303 003 0000.
1. Stunning Lurcher Jack is on the lookout for a loving forever home
Jack is a lively 7-year-old Lurcher who still thinks he is a puppy! He is an energetic and fun dog who loves the busy family life and would fit into an active household with children 15 and over. Jack will need an enclosed garden for off lead zoomies and playtime with his new family.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Mother and daughter duo Fudge and Flake are hoping to find a new home together
Flake is a stunning girl who is looking for a new home with her Mum, Fudge. They'll be fine with kids over 8yrs old but don't want to share with any other pets as they are already each other's best friend. Flake loves to play with her toys, and whilst Fudge isn't so fussed for playtime, they both enjoy snuggling with their humans so between them you'll have the very best of both worlds! They enjoy their walks and have shown themselves to be very well behaved out and about. We know that this adorable pair will quickly become adored family members as their handlers already love them to bits!
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Harold has been learning some new training skills this week
We joined Harold on a training session where he showed off some of his newly learned tricks!
He’s a 4-year-old Lurcher who once bonded with you is loads of fun! He’s super playful and really enjoys learning things. He’ll really suit an active family with older teens who have a secure garden for him to play in.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Rocky the Staffy Cross has been adopted and left for his new home
This week a good few dogs left the rehoming centre to start their new lives in forever homes, and amongst them was Rocky.
This sweet lad is 10 years old and was found as a stray back in August. This week he has been adopted and left to start a new chapter in his new home!
Good luck Rocky!
Photo: Dogs Trust