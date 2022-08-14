1. Mila is a beautiful Staffy Cross

Mila is a beautiful 5 year old Staffy Cross who forms a strong bond with her human friends and once she knows you will shower you in affection! Originally, she was very worried by other dogs, however her training on this has been going really well and she is now able to walk with a doggy friend if introduced properly. She is a playful girl who loves a good game of ragger. She is friendly with everyone she meets, although can sometimes get a bit giddy when she's excited. She’s looking for dedicated and patient adopters who will work with the training and behaviour team to slowly transition her into a new life.

Photo: Dogs Trust