There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Mila is a beautiful Staffy Cross
Mila is a beautiful 5 year old Staffy Cross who forms a strong bond with her human friends and once she knows you will shower you in affection! Originally, she was very worried by other dogs, however her training on this has been going really well and she is now able to walk with a doggy friend if introduced properly. She is a playful girl who loves a good game of ragger. She is friendly with everyone she meets, although can sometimes get a bit giddy when she's excited. She’s looking for dedicated and patient adopters who will work with the training and behaviour team to slowly transition her into a new life.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bandit the bubbly 4 year old Staffy is having lots of fun
Bandit was seen having a great time out on his morning walkies! He’s a bubbly 4 year old Staffordshire Cross who is full of life. In true Staffy style he likes lots of playtime and lots of attention. He’s super fun and will suit a true Staffy lover to a tee! He's looking for dedicated adopters who will continue his training and keep his mind busy in his new home.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Dogs Trust Leeds are appealing for local foster carers
Could you offer your home to a dog in need? Dogs Trust Leeds are urgently appealing for local Foster Carers to join their Home from Home scheme, where dogs are temporarily housed with volunteer carers until they have found a forever home.
You’ll need to live within a 90-minute drive of the Leeds rehoming centre and be open to the idea of fostering dogs of all sizes, ages and breeds.
Dogs Trust provides all the food, medication, bedding and support you need. All you need to provide is a space in your home and a lot of love for the dog in your care.
To find out more, email the Home from Home team on [email protected]
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Roskoe is enjoying a little back scratch from his handler
Gorgeous Roskoe is the most beautiful big softie you ever did see. He’s a 3 year old American Bulldog and loves nothing more than a good snuggle from pretty much anyone he meets, although he can be shy at first. He has found kennels quite an overwhelming place to be, so he is looking for calm and understanding owners to help him settle back into home life.
Photo: Dogs Trust