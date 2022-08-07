1. Akita Ralph has been having loads of fun playing in the enclosed field at Dogs Trust

We spotted the very handsome Ralph enjoying an off-lead run in the rehoming centre’s enclosed field. He may be seven years old, but he’s clearly still got loads of life in him. He’s full of playful character and loves getting out and about. He’s looking for a calm and peaceful home with adults who will enjoy taking him on fun days out.

Photo: Dogs Trust