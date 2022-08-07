There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Akita Ralph has been having loads of fun playing in the enclosed field at Dogs Trust
We spotted the very handsome Ralph enjoying an off-lead run in the rehoming centre’s enclosed field.
He may be seven years old, but he’s clearly still got loads of life in him. He’s full of playful character and loves getting out and about.
He’s looking for a calm and peaceful home with adults who will enjoy taking him on fun days out.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Handsome Lurcher Jake celebrated Yorkshire Day with his best friend Coralie at Dogs Trust
The 1st of August was Yorkshire Day and the rehoming centre’s longest term resident Jake posed with one of his best buddies Coralie for a special picture to celebrate.
Jake is a very loving and affectionate Lurcher who needs patient adopters who’ll take their time getting to know him. We can assure you he is worth the effort. It’s non-stop playtime and snuggles with Jake around!
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Mother and son duo Pepper and Rudy are looking for a new home together
Rudy, seven years old and his best pal Pepper, eight years old, would like to find a home together as they have never been apart. The pair have an inseparable bond and love to curl up together in the same bed. This pocket-sized pair are very people friendly and love lots of fuss and attention.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Dogs Trust Leeds celebrated a number of Volunteer milestones this week with a special presentation
Volunteers at the rehoming centre gathered for a special afternoon tea and presentation, where many were presented with certificates for their service to the charity. One recipient, Evelyn Grice, was given her Platinum Service Award after 10yrs of volunteering. If you would like to enquire about volunteering at Dogs Trust Leeds, lease email [email protected]
Photo: Dogs Trust