There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Bailey is enjoying life in his foster home
It looks like Bailey is having a great time in his foster home! He’s a super handsome and affectionate four-year-old Crossbreed who loves his walks and is friendly with everyone he meets. Bailey is manageable around dogs out and about but can sometimes be vocal when he sees them, but he travels well in the car so he would be happy to go to quieter dog walking spots. Bailey is looking for a home with a secure garden. He is housetrained and once settled, he can be left for a couple of hours. Bailey is a really clever boy who loves learning new tricks and as he absolutely loves his treats, it's easy to teach him new things. He should be fine with children over 11 if they are confident around big dogs.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. The staff at Dogs Trust have everything crossed for England
Like the rest of the country, Dogs Trust Leeds have been swept up in a football frenzy! They gathered together to send our Lionesses a message of good luck and support ahead of the Women’s Euros Final match.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Jasper and Alfie are so much fun
We had a super fun time with Alfie and Jasper, both Lurchers, who are best friends and looking for a new home together. They are an awesome doggy duo who just make you smile as soon as you meet them. They’re full of fun and affection and whoever gets to adopt them will be a very lucky family indeed.
They’ll be fine with teenage kids and could also share their home with another calm, playful dog as long as they get on.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Socks and Dusky have been adopted from Dogs Trust
Good luck Dusky and Socks! Dusky the Husky and her best friend Socks, who we met last week, have since been adopted! They packed their bags and had one last play session with their favourite handlers and are now settling into their new home together. We’re so happy for them.
Photo: Dogs Trust