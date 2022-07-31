1. Bailey is enjoying life in his foster home

It looks like Bailey is having a great time in his foster home! He’s a super handsome and affectionate four-year-old Crossbreed who loves his walks and is friendly with everyone he meets. Bailey is manageable around dogs out and about but can sometimes be vocal when he sees them, but he travels well in the car so he would be happy to go to quieter dog walking spots. Bailey is looking for a home with a secure garden. He is housetrained and once settled, he can be left for a couple of hours. Bailey is a really clever boy who loves learning new tricks and as he absolutely loves his treats, it's easy to teach him new things. He should be fine with children over 11 if they are confident around big dogs.

Photo: Dogs Trust