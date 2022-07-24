There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Eve and Zorro have been adopted
Good luck Eve and Zorro! This adorable pair of best friends were adopted this week and are now settling into their new home perfectly. Their new family have already reported that they are enjoying their new lives very much. We’re over the moon for them!
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Tully is learning some basic training moves
Tully, a one-year-old German Shepherd, has been practising his basic training and he’s making brilliant progress. He’s a very fun and interactive dog who’s looking for resilient adopters who will work with the centre’s Training and Behaviour team to slowly transition him into a new home. He will be worth every effort!
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. The team at Dogs Trust Leeds enjoy ice lollies to keep cool
It’s not just the dogs that needed to keep cool during the heatwave! The amazing team started extra early so they could give the dogs their outdoor exercise before the temperatures shot up, so we thought they deserved some frozen enrichment themselves. Ice lollies all round!
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Chico is mastering the art of agility with his handler
Chico has been continuing his training and this week his handler has been working on some basic agility tasks with him. He’s a very bubbly Staffy cross so keeping him focused is a great way to build a relationship with him and he’s proving that in the right hands he will be a fantastic, fun and playful pet.
Photo: Dogs Trust