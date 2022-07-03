2.

Ryan is a stunning looking Lurcher who at four years old was found as a stray with an injury to his tail. Following surgery, he has healed up nicely and is now ready to find his forever home. He's proved himself to be a lively, playful, and affectionate boy who loves life and really loves a good ear scratch! He likes to say hello to everyone and is fine around other dogs too, although for now he needs to be the only pet in his home. He LOVES playing fetch with his toys and is a super foodie so will be ideal for future training. All in all, he is a really fun and snuggly dog who will make a brilliant addition to his future family.