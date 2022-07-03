There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
Ryan is one of the dogs waiting to adopted from Dogs Trust Leeds, seen here enjoying some time out of his kennel with his handler Sophie.
Ryan is a stunning looking Lurcher who at four years old was found as a stray with an injury to his tail. Following surgery, he has healed up nicely and is now ready to find his forever home. He's proved himself to be a lively, playful, and affectionate boy who loves life and really loves a good ear scratch! He likes to say hello to everyone and is fine around other dogs too, although for now he needs to be the only pet in his home. He LOVES playing fetch with his toys and is a super foodie so will be ideal for future training. All in all, he is a really fun and snuggly dog who will make a brilliant addition to his future family.
We joined lovely Harlow for a play session. He’s a pint-sized three-year-old Collie who is very shy and lacking in confidence. He needs very dedicated adopters who will work with the training team to slowly transition him into a new home. He certainly has the potential to be a great pet as he showed how fun and playful he can be once he knows you better
Ester is a sweet two-year-old Lurcher who was found as a stray. She’s a lovely girl who comes out of her shell the more she gets to know you, is lovely to walk with and loves a fuss with familiar people. She would benefit from a little basic training as she doesn't seem to know much yet.
Ester would benefit from a quieter household with older teenage children. She is polite around dogs as long as they are polite with her but prefers her own space and would like to be an only pet in her new home. She’ll need an enclosed garden for playing and maybe a house training refresher. She is such a sweet soul and really deserves a loving home.