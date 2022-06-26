4.

Mila has been showing off her muzzle this week! She wanted to show it off to remind everybody not to prejudge dogs who wear them out and about. She’s a super friendly girl with any humans she sees but can be worried by dogs if they are rude to her. She happily wears the muzzle when she’s out and about to keep her safe. The really great news is that since her muzzle training has been completed, she has been slowly making friends with some of the other dogs at the centre, which we think is just amazing. Well done Mila!