There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1.
Dougie the two-year-old Staffy Cross has packed his bags and left for his new home after finding himself at the rehoming centre for a second time. He was actually born on-site back in 2019 and adopted when he was a puppy, but sadly his adopters needed to hand him back a couple of months ago. The Training team at the centre have worked hard to prepare Dougie for his new life and his new family have been visiting him regularly to help transition him to their home. We are over the moon to see him head off. Good luck Dougie!
2.
Just look at that face! Kengo is 15 years old and is a wonderful, friendly Staffy Cross. He is super friendly with everyone he meets and loves to play with his tennis ball. He’s also looking for a peaceful home with adult or older children adopters who will enjoy having a sweet natured and playful older boy around. He needs to be the only pet in his home but is manageable around other dogs out and about if they give him space.
3.
We bumped into Billy while he was out enjoying a walk with his handler Tasha. She told us what a fun and bubbly lad he is and we couldn’t agree more! He loves getting out for his walkies and enjoys some basic training, if there are a few tasty treats coming his way. He’s 11 years old so not looking for a busy household with young children or other pets, but older teens will be fine.
4.
Mila has been showing off her muzzle this week! She wanted to show it off to remind everybody not to prejudge dogs who wear them out and about. She’s a super friendly girl with any humans she sees but can be worried by dogs if they are rude to her. She happily wears the muzzle when she’s out and about to keep her safe. The really great news is that since her muzzle training has been completed, she has been slowly making friends with some of the other dogs at the centre, which we think is just amazing. Well done Mila!