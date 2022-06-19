2.

We went to visit beautiful Belle, a 6 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is living off-site with a volunteer foster carer. Belle has some mobility problems with her back legs so being comfortable in a foster home is really helping her while she waits to find her forever home. She’s a real sweetheart and clearly adores her human friends. She’s perfect company for someone who has a calm and peaceful home where she can relax and snuggle all day.