There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1.
Buster is looking for his forever home this weekend at Dogs Trust Leeds.
2.
We went to visit beautiful Belle, a 6 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is living off-site with a volunteer foster carer.
Belle has some mobility problems with her back legs so being comfortable in a foster home is really helping her while she waits to find her forever home.
She’s a real sweetheart and clearly adores her human friends. She’s perfect company for someone who has a calm and peaceful home where she can relax and snuggle all day.
3.
The Memorial Sculpture which sits outside the main entrance to the centre is looking great as some new ‘In Memory’ tags have been sent. Ordering a personalised tag is a wonderful way to remember someone special, both two and four-legged. And in turn, this tribute enables Dogs Trust to offer even more dogs a happy, healthy life. Find out more by visiting: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/in-memory/memorial-tag/
4.
We found Buster enjoying a bit of time off-lead in the rehoming centre’s enclosed field. He loves to explore so spending time sniffing around in the flowers is perfect for him.
He’d love to find active adopters who love everything that having a fun and bubbly Terrier in your life brings!