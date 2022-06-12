4.

Bruno is a stunningly handsome 3 year old Mastiff who is a delight to be around! He's fun and friendly with everyone he meets, including other dogs. He loves attention of any kind and will show you his little wriggle if you give him a bum scratch! He loves his food, knows his basic training and is housetrained, although may need a little refresher as he settles into a new home. He is looking for a home with an active family who enjoy long walks and outdoor adventures. Due to his size, he won't suit young children but teens who are confident around big bubbly dogs will be fine. He enjoys being with other dogs so could possibly share his home with a similar dog to himself.