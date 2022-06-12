There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
7yr old Akita Ralph is one of the rescue dogs currently waiting to be adopted from Dogs Trust Leeds. Here he is posing with his favourite handler Tasha.
Here’s Bronson offering a helping paw to his handler! We joined this big bouncy Bulldog on one of his training sessions and what a fun dog he is! He’s full of energy and clearly enjoys showing off his tricks. He’s only 18 months old so still has some learning to do but he’s progressing really well and is going to make somebody a super fun pet.
Last Wednesday was National Best Friend Day and Jake spent most of it with his best friend, Canine Carer Amy Carlin. She’s been working with Jake for the past three years! Sadly, this special boy is still waiting to get his chance at a forever home while many of his younger or fluffier friends have already run off to their new lives. He’s got some specific training needs, which the Dogs Trust team will help and support with every step of the way, but in confident hands he will be a wonderful companion. He’s fun, playful and incredibly affectionate once he’s gotten to know you. He just needs plenty of time and patience.
Bruno is a stunningly handsome 3 year old Mastiff who is a delight to be around! He's fun and friendly with everyone he meets, including other dogs. He loves attention of any kind and will show you his little wriggle if you give him a bum scratch! He loves his food, knows his basic training and is housetrained, although may need a little refresher as he settles into a new home. He is looking for a home with an active family who enjoy long walks and outdoor adventures. Due to his size, he won't suit young children but teens who are confident around big bubbly dogs will be fine. He enjoys being with other dogs so could possibly share his home with a similar dog to himself.