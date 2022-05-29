There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or call Dogs Trust on 0303 003 0000.
1.
Bruce has been practising his basic training this week. He’s a very handsome 5 year old Labrador Cross who loves everyone he meets! He is playful and enjoys a nice bum scratch. He’s looking for a new home with active adopters who will take him on lots of adventures. He’s fine with other dogs and could even live with a cat. Teenage kids will be fine who will enjoy having a fun and bubbly dog around.
2. Luna
Lovely Luna has left the building! After being at the rehoming centre for a couple of months, this 2 year old Staffy Cross has now been adopted and headed off to her forever home. Luna is a nervous girl so needed adopters who would be happy to take their time getting to know her and let her come round in her own time. Following several meets at the centre, and then regular home visits, we were thrilled to see her happily running off home with her new family who clearly adore her. Good luck Luna!
3. Buster
Buster is a handsome 8 year old Patterdale Terrier who arrived at the rehoming centre this week. He’s a lovely lad who has a real zest for life. He loves his walkies and likes to play with his toys. Although he will be fine to have walking buddies out and about, he doesn’t like to share so he’s looking for a home where he’ll be the only pet with children no younger than 14. Once he knows you he is a fun and loving dog so he’ll be a real hit with any Terrier lovers out there.
4. Trigger
We joined Trigger on a training session and found out that he’s a real smarty pants! He’s a 7 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who prefers to be around people rather than dogs. He’s got loads of classic Staffy fun personality and clearly enjoys being kept busy. He'd love to find a new home with adopters who will understand his worries and give him the time and attention he deserves.