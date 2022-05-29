2. Luna

Lovely Luna has left the building! After being at the rehoming centre for a couple of months, this 2 year old Staffy Cross has now been adopted and headed off to her forever home. Luna is a nervous girl so needed adopters who would be happy to take their time getting to know her and let her come round in her own time. Following several meets at the centre, and then regular home visits, we were thrilled to see her happily running off home with her new family who clearly adore her. Good luck Luna!