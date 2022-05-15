4. River

This beautiful face belongs to River, an 8-month-old Rottweiler who was handed over to the centre only this week. She’s a very loving girl but has a lot of learning to do so needs a new family who will put the time and effort into her and keep her on the right track. She’ll be fine with kids over 16 and could share her home with another sensible dog who could be a good role model for her. At the time of publishing River is available, however the centre expects a lot of interest in her so we don’t expect her to be on the website for long!