There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1. Winter
The rescue dogs at the centre have been really enjoying the sunshine this week and here we caught lovely Winter having some time with his handler Tom. Winter is an 8-year-old Akita Cross who can be worried by new people. The team have taken things slowly with him and now he’s built strong relationships with several staff who adore him. He’s looking for patient and understanding adult adopters who will take their time getting to know him. He’s certainly worth the wait! Once he’s bonded, he is a true friend for life!
2. Barnaby
Last week we introduced you to handsome Barnaby, a 7yr old Terrier Cross who was recently handed over to the rehoming centre. We’re thrilled to share that he has since been adopted and is leaving for his forever home this weekend. Good luck Barnaby!
3. Chico
Chico is a gorgeous Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross who is coming up to his first birthday and he’d love to be celebrating in his new home. His favourite pastimes include playing fetch and going out for long walks. Chico is a friendly lad bursting with potential. He'll make a great addition to the right home.
Due to his rather bullish approach to life he needs an adult home where he’ll be the only pet.
4. River
This beautiful face belongs to River, an 8-month-old Rottweiler who was handed over to the centre only this week. She’s a very loving girl but has a lot of learning to do so needs a new family who will put the time and effort into her and keep her on the right track. She’ll be fine with kids over 16 and could share her home with another sensible dog who could be a good role model for her. At the time of publishing River is available, however the centre expects a lot of interest in her so we don’t expect her to be on the website for long!