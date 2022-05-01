2.

Bronson is a big, beautiful boy who is 18 months old. He is looking for dedicated and resilient adopters who are confident with large breed dogs. He's a strong lad but has a heart of gold. Sadly, he has a few anxieties which means he currently doesn't quite know how to express himself. He’s looking for a new home with adopters who are willing to take on a bit of a project initially. Due to his size, strength and training needs he cannot live with children and doesn't want to share his home with any other pets. He will be able to have walking buddies though as out and about he's fine with other dogs. He'll need someone around all the time until he's completely settled into his new life. A peaceful location would be ideal, and because he is still getting used to travelling his home needs to be within 30 minutes' drive of the Leeds rehoming centre.