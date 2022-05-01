There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1.
We caught lovely Lurcher Jake chilling out in his kennel. He’s seven years old and has been waiting to find his forever home for some time now. He needs to get to know new people slowly but once you’re in his gang he is the most sweet-natured and loving dog you could wish to meet. He needs adopters who will be happy to put in a lot of time and effort to help him transition from kennel life and the Dogs Trust team will help and assist every step of the way.
2.
Bronson is a big, beautiful boy who is 18 months old. He is looking for dedicated and resilient adopters who are confident with large breed dogs. He's a strong lad but has a heart of gold. Sadly, he has a few anxieties which means he currently doesn't quite know how to express himself. He’s looking for a new home with adopters who are willing to take on a bit of a project initially. Due to his size, strength and training needs he cannot live with children and doesn't want to share his home with any other pets. He will be able to have walking buddies though as out and about he's fine with other dogs. He'll need someone around all the time until he's completely settled into his new life. A peaceful location would be ideal, and because he is still getting used to travelling his home needs to be within 30 minutes' drive of the Leeds rehoming centre.
3.
Trigger is hoping his knock-out smile will win him a new home! He’s a typical Staffy, full of energy and very loving, and even though he’s seven he’s showing no signs of slowing down! He is looking for a home with adopters who are
willing to work with the team to carry on some training. Triggers new home
must have a private garden which is fully secure. Although he loves everyone he wouldn't be suitable for younger children but over the age of 14 should be fine. He must be the only pet at home as he gets very worried by other dogs.
4.
This handsome lad is Harold. He’s a three year old Lurcher who was recently found as a stray. He’s taken everything in his stride and is showing himself to be a lovely, friendly boy. He’s looking for patient adopters who will let him get to know them at his own pace. He’s not quite ready to share his home with other pets but would like to have doggy friends out and about and children over 16 years will be fine. He’s a great dog who’s full of potential so if you are a Lurcher Lover he’ll be right up your street!