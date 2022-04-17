There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1.
Tibby is a 12-year-old Patterdale Terrier who had a real treat this week! He got to spend a few days with his favourite handler in her home! Since Tibby arrived at the centre as a stray it is hard to know what he would be like in a home since there was no previous history for him. He was the perfect house guest though. He had lots of playtime, loads of snoozing on the sofa and proved that he will make a fabulous companion in the right home.
2.
Just look at that play bow! Finn is a bubbly 10-year-old Collie who needs patient adopters to help slowly bring him out of his shell. He’s a shy boy at first but the rehoming centre’s Training and Behaviour team have been working with him and his confidence is growing. He’d love to find a new family who have a peaceful home with few visitors.
3.
Winter, an eight-year-old Akita Cross who is currently looking for a forever
home, posed for this lovely picture with his handler Molly. Over the Easter weekend the dogs at the rehoming centre will be enjoying their very own dog-friendly Easter Eggs! Dogs Trust would like to remind everyone that chocolate is toxic to dogs, so be sure to keep all your Easter treats well out of their way to ensure that everyone has a safe and happy weekend.
4.
Lovely Lara enjoyed relaxing in the sunshine with Volunteer Canine Assistant Terry this week. Although Lara is soon leaving for her forever home, Terry visits the centre every week to assist the kennel staff with cleaning and dog walking. What a superstar! If you would be interested in volunteering at Dogs Trust Leeds they are currently on the lookout for Laundry Assistants, Canine Assistants and Meet and Greets. For more information email [email protected]