Tibby is a 12-year-old Patterdale Terrier who had a real treat this week! He got to spend a few days with his favourite handler in her home! Since Tibby arrived at the centre as a stray it is hard to know what he would be like in a home since there was no previous history for him. He was the perfect house guest though. He had lots of playtime, loads of snoozing on the sofa and proved that he will make a fabulous companion in the right home.