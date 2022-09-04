3. Jive the Lurcher

Poor Jive was found with a badly injured leg which is taking it's time to heal. She's a two-year-old Lurcher who has a fantastic nature and loves being around people. She can often be found chilling out in one of the offices on a big comfy bed. Jive is nice to walk and because of her injury she cannot be let off lead yet but once the vet gives her the OK she would love a large enclosed garden to zoom around in! Jive would be happiest in a family home with children 12 and over. She likes dogs too but has had to limit contact due to her leg. For now Jive will need to be the only pet in the home to avoid the risk of any more trauma to her leg.

Photo: Leeds Dogs Trust