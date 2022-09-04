There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes. For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the charity's call centre on 030300 30000. READ MORE: Dogs are making their mark at our weddings
1. Max the Collie
Max is a typical one-year-old Collie who loves nothing more than long walks and using his brain. He is good with people once he has thatbond and may take a few meets
at the centre to get to know first. Max would benefit from some basic training as well as he does tend to jump up so isn't suitable for families with young children, but confident teens should be fine.
Photo: Leeds Dogs Trust
2. Freya the Husky
Lovely Freya is a stunning four-year-old Husky who enjoys an active life. True to her breed, she likes to get out and about regularly so will need very active adopters who
understand this and are prepared to take her on lots of adventures. She is very friendly with everyone she meets, and, although can be worried by other dogs, she
doesn't look for trouble and chooses to avoid them. She needs to work on her housetraining so a secure garden will be needed. She doesn't want to share her home with any other pets and although young children are not for her, calm kids over 12 should be fine.
Photo: Leeds Dogs Trust
3. Jive the Lurcher
Poor Jive was found with a badly injured leg which is taking it's time to heal. She's a two-year-old Lurcher who has a fantastic nature and loves being around people. She can
often be found chilling out in one of the offices on a big comfy bed. Jive is nice to walk and because of her injury she cannot be let off lead yet but once the vet gives her
the OK she would love a large enclosed garden to zoom around in! Jive would be happiest in a family home with children 12 and over. She likes dogs too but has
had to limit contact due to her leg. For now Jive will need to be the only pet in the home to avoid the risk of any more trauma to her leg.
Photo: Leeds Dogs Trust
4. Merlin the Lurcher
Merlin the two-year-old Lurcher, has been working on his training this week. He’s smashed the basics and eagerly shows off his ‘sit’ ‘paw’ and ‘down’. He’s looking for a home with adopters who will continue doing fun things with him and give him all the attention he deserves. He’s super friendly and very playful, and in true Lurcher style, loves a good snuggle on the sofa.
Photo: Leeds Dogs Trust