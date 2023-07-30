It has been a busy month at our local Dogs Trust in Leeds.
The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to hand over their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout June.
1. Star
There is never a dull moment with Star and this week she enjoyed some off-lead agility. The eight-year-old Crossbreed has been waiting for her home for some time. The team at Dogs Trust cannot understand why it is taking so much time because she is so fun to be around. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Tilly
Six-year-old Pointer Tilly was one of 61 adoptions completed in July. There have been a mix of breeds, ages and sizes, but all are settling into their new homes. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Ava
Eight-year-old Trail hound Crossbreed Ava enjoyed walks this month. The shy pup has built up her confidence and would suit a calm and peaceful home. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Cheeka
10-year-old Staffy Cheeka is full of life and loves getting out. She is affectionate and enjoys showering friends with love. Photo: Dogs Trust