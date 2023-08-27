It has been a busy month at our local Dogs Trust in Leeds.
The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to hand over their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout June.
1. Atticus
Handsome one-year-old Atticus, a Malinois Crossbreed, has been practicing tricks with his handler this month. He has just been made available for adoption and would suit adopters who understand the breed - in the right home he will settle well. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Teddy
Teddy, a four-year-old Pug Crossbreed, was one of the 50 adoptions completed this month. There have been a complete mix of breeds ages and sizes, but they’re all now settling well in their new homes. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Vera
Vera loves spending time with her favourite people. The two-year-old Staffy Cross is looking for an active home with adopters who can keep up with her. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Quorn visit
Staff from Quorn UK spent a day with the rehoming centre team volunteering as part of their corporate volunteering scheme. They spent the day cleaning kennels, cleaning and tidying training compounds, doing laundry and helping out with some of the dogs exercise sessions. If you think your colleagues would enjoy a day of corporate volunteering at Dogs Trust Leeds, drop an email over to [email protected] Photo: Dogs Trust