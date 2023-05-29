It has been a busy month at our local Dogs Trust in Leeds.
The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to hand over their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout May.
1. Missi
Over the Coronation weekend, it was business as usual for the rehoming centre staff. However, there was time to celebrate with the rescue dogs by holding afternoon tea parties in celebration of King Charles. Five-year-old Lurcher Missi enjoyed herself with handler Jude. Picture: Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Ronnie leaves the centre
Ronnie is one of 35 dogs that have been settling in with their new families, having left the Dogs Trust team in Leeds. They include a complete mix of dogs in all shapes and sizes. Their new owners said they were getting on well in their forever homes. Picture: Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Dexter
Little six-year-old Dexter was jumping for joy in an agility training session this month. The playful Pug Crossbreed is looking for adopters who could keep up with him. Dexter has bags of energy and a huge personality. Picture: Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Domino
Lovely Lurcher Domino enjoyed a quiet snuggle session with his favourite handler Coralie. The stunning nine-year-old loves learning new things and would suit an active home where he could continue his training. Picture: Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs Trust