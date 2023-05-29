Leeds news you can trust since 1890
My Account
Dogs Trust: Eight of the dogs looking for their forever homes in Leeds this month

It has been a busy month at our local Dogs Trust in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to hand over their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.

Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout May.

Over the Coronation weekend, it was business as usual for the rehoming centre staff. However, there was time to celebrate with the rescue dogs by holding afternoon tea parties in celebration of King Charles. Five-year-old Lurcher Missi enjoyed herself with handler Jude. Picture: Dogs Trust.

1. Missi

Over the Coronation weekend, it was business as usual for the rehoming centre staff. However, there was time to celebrate with the rescue dogs by holding afternoon tea parties in celebration of King Charles. Five-year-old Lurcher Missi enjoyed herself with handler Jude. Picture: Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs Trust

Ronnie is one of 35 dogs that have been settling in with their new families, having left the Dogs Trust team in Leeds. They include a complete mix of dogs in all shapes and sizes. Their new owners said they were getting on well in their forever homes. Picture: Dogs Trust.

2. Ronnie leaves the centre

Ronnie is one of 35 dogs that have been settling in with their new families, having left the Dogs Trust team in Leeds. They include a complete mix of dogs in all shapes and sizes. Their new owners said they were getting on well in their forever homes. Picture: Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs Trust

Little six-year-old Dexter was jumping for joy in an agility training session this month. The playful Pug Crossbreed is looking for adopters who could keep up with him. Dexter has bags of energy and a huge personality. Picture: Dogs Trust.

3. Dexter

Little six-year-old Dexter was jumping for joy in an agility training session this month. The playful Pug Crossbreed is looking for adopters who could keep up with him. Dexter has bags of energy and a huge personality. Picture: Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs Trust

Lovely Lurcher Domino enjoyed a quiet snuggle session with his favourite handler Coralie. The stunning nine-year-old loves learning new things and would suit an active home where he could continue his training. Picture: Dogs Trust.

4. Domino

Lovely Lurcher Domino enjoyed a quiet snuggle session with his favourite handler Coralie. The stunning nine-year-old loves learning new things and would suit an active home where he could continue his training. Picture: Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs Trust

Related topics:Dogs TrustLeeds