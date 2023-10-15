4 . Mickey

Two-year-old Lurcher Mickey was found as a stray, so little is known about his time before Dogs Trust. He is a fun and energetic dog who loves to play. His new home would need to be adults only and, though he is getting better at socialising, he would not be ready to share with other pets. Mickey would need to be walked in quiet areas where there are not many other dogs. He would also love a secure private garden for playing off-lead. Photo: Dogs Trust