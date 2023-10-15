Dogs Trust Leeds has put together a list of some of the playful pups that are cared for at the rehoming centre.
The centre, in York Road, looks after the dogs until they are ready to move into their new home.
For more information on any of the dogs, go to the Dogs Trust website or call 0303 003 0000.
1. Brady
Two-year-old ex-racing Greyhound Brady loves fuss and going on walks. He would make the ideal family pet. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Chase
Five-year-old French Bulldog Chase takes his time getting to know new friends, but once he is comfortable, he's a ball of fun. He would suit patient adopters who will come to visit him regularly before he heads to his new home. Chase would need an adult only home, with no visiting children and very few visitors generally, as he enjoys a peaceful life. He would not like to share with other dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Hulla
Five-year-old ex-racing Greyhound Hulla is looking forward to finding her first home as a family pet. She is friendly and great with confident high-school aged kids. Her new home would need a secure garden for her to play off-lead. She would not be able to share with cats or other small furry pets, but should be fine to live with similar dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Mickey
Two-year-old Lurcher Mickey was found as a stray, so little is known about his time before Dogs Trust. He is a fun and energetic dog who loves to play. His new home would need to be adults only and, though he is getting better at socialising, he would not be ready to share with other pets. Mickey would need to be walked in quiet areas where there are not many other dogs. He would also love a secure private garden for playing off-lead. Photo: Dogs Trust