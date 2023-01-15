2. Alfie

Alfie is a fun and clever two-year-old Collie who will be perfect for someone who will give him the physical and mental stimulation he needs. Once he has gotten to know you, he will show you how playful he is. He loves his toys and would play fetch all day if he could. He's not one for much physical fuss and can easily get uncomfortable with too much handling. He prefers to show his love in more interactive ways. Being a real food lover, he is very easy to train and loves learning, which is a great way to build a strong relationship with him.

Photo: Dogs Trust