Meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who have their paws crossed for finding their forever homes this week at Dogs Trust Leeds.
1. Max
Max is a stunning eight-year-old German Shepherd who is living off site in a foster home where he is being the perfect house guest! He absolutely loves his treats - his foster carer has been doing some basic training with him and he’s shown himself to be a quick learner! Max can be strong on the lead so would need adopters who are able to handle his strength. He enjoys a fuss and despite his size, he likes to get on the sofa with his foster carers for a cuddle. If you’re looking for a real sofa buddy then Max might be the perfect match for you.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Alfie
Alfie is a fun and clever two-year-old Collie who will be perfect for someone who will give him the physical and mental stimulation he needs. Once he has gotten to know you, he will show you how playful he is. He loves his toys and would play fetch all day if he could. He's not one for much physical fuss and can easily get uncomfortable with too much handling. He prefers to show his love in more interactive ways. Being a real food lover, he is very easy to train and loves learning, which is a great way to build a strong relationship with him.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Harley
Harley is a gorgeous two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who, although hasn't had the best time recently, is full of love for his human friends. We've all fallen for him due to his handsome face and playful personality. He loves his training, particularly using his nose to sniff out scent trails or treats. He is already house trained and travels well in a car so would love to be taken for fun days out and holidays with his new family. If you love Staffies, then you will adore little Harley!
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Harold
Harold is a lovely four-year-old Lurcher who loves life! He is lots of fun and is friendly with everyone he meets. He loves a nice bum scratch, and as his bond gets stronger, you’ll see a very affectionate side to him too. He's also a very clever boy and loves learning new tricks. Being super foody means he'll be easy to continue teaching new things. He can be quite barky when he sees other dogs so prefers to walk in quieter places. He’ll need to be the only pet in his home as he likes to be the centre of attention. If you are a lover of smart, active, and affectionate Lurchers then Harold will definitely steal your heart!
Photo: Dogs Trust