1 . Amy and Alfie

Amy and Alfie, a pair of 15-year-old Pug crosses, came to the centre through no fault of their own. They are brother and sister and have always lived together - they're often found following each other around their foster home. A new, calm and quiet home would suit them, where they would be fine to be left for a couple of hours on their own. Potential adopters shouldn't let Amy and Alfie's age put them off, as they are the perfect houseguests in their current foster home. Photo: Dogs Trust