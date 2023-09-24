It has been a busy month at our local Dogs Trust in Leeds.
The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to hand over their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout September.
1. Amy and Alfie
Amy and Alfie, a pair of 15-year-old Pug crosses, came to the centre through no fault of their own. They are brother and sister and have always lived together - they're often found following each other around their foster home. A new, calm and quiet home would suit them, where they would be fine to be left for a couple of hours on their own. Potential adopters shouldn't let Amy and Alfie's age put them off, as they are the perfect houseguests in their current foster home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Boris
Five-year-old Greyhound Boris is one of 42 adoptions completed in September. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bailey
Bailey is a five-year old Crossbreed who is keen to show off his agility skills. He can be worried around other dogs, so would suit a home where he is the only pet. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Deefor
Deefor, an 11-year old Boxer Crossbreed, is full of personality and can't get enough fuss from handler Helena. He likes a peaceful life but would be fine living with another dog and teenage kids. Photo: Dogs Trust