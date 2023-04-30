It’s been a busy month at our local Dogs Trust in Leeds.
The York Road-based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to hand over their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout April.
1. Rocket
Rocket was full of Springtime smiles when we joined him on an off-lead exercise session in the centre’s enclosed field. He is a fun and playful six-year-old Shar Pei Cross Vizsla. He has a few anxieties so will be best in an adult only home with no visiting children and few visitors generally. Once Rocket knows you, he is a wonderful, joyous dog to be around. He is fun and playful, particularly when his toys come out Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Milo
Milo, a two-year-old Pointer crossbreed who is currently available for adoption, wanted to let you all know that the rehoming centre is currently having some building work done on the reception area.
This means that for the next ten weeks any visitors to the centre should use the temporary reception, which can be found a few metres to the right of the usual entrance. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Sophie
Another long-term-lodger, Sophie, has been given her chance at a forever home and has left to start a new life. She was handed over back in November 2022 when she was only 5 months old due to her escalating behaviour. She had a few training needs, but the team worked tirelessly to build her confidence and find the right home for her. She was adopted just after Christmas but sadly didn’t bond with the other dog in her home so needed to come back to the centre. Eventually the perfect match was made, and her new family spent many weeks visiting her to build a solid relationship and she was ready to leave in early April. So far she is settling really well and growing in confidence every day. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Teddy
We spotted little Teddy getting some love from his handler Sophie whilst out on a walk.
He’s a four-year-old Pug Crossbreed who likes lots of attention! He’s a real sassy lad too and everyone who knows him thinks he’s super fun! He has a few training needs but is doing really well so will suit adopters who are keen to work with the team to help him continue to thrive. Photo: Dogs Trust