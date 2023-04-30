3 . Sophie

Another long-term-lodger, Sophie, has been given her chance at a forever home and has left to start a new life. She was handed over back in November 2022 when she was only 5 months old due to her escalating behaviour. She had a few training needs, but the team worked tirelessly to build her confidence and find the right home for her. She was adopted just after Christmas but sadly didn’t bond with the other dog in her home so needed to come back to the centre. Eventually the perfect match was made, and her new family spent many weeks visiting her to build a solid relationship and she was ready to leave in early April. So far she is settling really well and growing in confidence every day. Photo: Dogs Trust