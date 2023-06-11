Meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who have their paws crossed for finding their forever homes this week at Dogs Trust Leeds.
For more information on any of the dogs, please visit the Dogs Trust website or call 0303 003 0000.
1. Pinto
Pinto is a seven-year-old Dalmatian who likes to be everyone's friend. He is great with other dogs and could live with another sociable canine companion. He could also be adopted with his kennel buddy Sid, another seven-year-old Dalmatian, if the right family has space for two boys. Pinto is a fun-loving and friendly dog who loves to eat and is keen to show off to earn a treat. He would suit an active family looking for a smart, energetic and affectionate dog. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Cluedo
Cluedo is a handsome 10-month-old Border Collie and would suit adopters with the time and energy to do lots of training with him. He likes to stay active but also loves a snuggle on the sofa. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Mia
Mia is a five-year-old Greyhound who is friendly with everyone she meet. Her gentle nature means she would be fine to live with young kids, but would not be happy sharing with other pets. She loves a walk but is just as happy to curl up on the sofa and snooze. Mia is currently living off-site in a foster home where she is proving to be a perfect house guest. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Laszlo
Laszlo is a three-year-old Pug Cross who was a classic lockdown pup - he has lived a very sheltered life and can find new things overwhelming. He is looking for patient adopters who would give him time to settle into his new life properly. He is a friendly dog who enjoys a lot of fuss and attention. He enjoys playing with his toys and going for walks, but can be strong on the lead, so adopters should be prepared to hold on tight. Photo: Dogs Trust