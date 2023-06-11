4 . Laszlo

Laszlo is a three-year-old Pug Cross who was a classic lockdown pup - he has lived a very sheltered life and can find new things overwhelming. He is looking for patient adopters who would give him time to settle into his new life properly. He is a friendly dog who enjoys a lot of fuss and attention. He enjoys playing with his toys and going for walks, but can be strong on the lead, so adopters should be prepared to hold on tight. Photo: Dogs Trust