Dogs Trust Leeds has put together a list of some of the playful pups that are cared for at the rehoming centre.
The centre, in York Road, looks after the dogs until they are ready to move into their new home.
For more information on any of the dogs, go to the Dogs Trust website or call 0303 003 0000.
1. Bailey
Bailey is five years old and is looking for an active family to help him as he learns. He is worried by other dogs and barks when he sees them, but is still very manageable and happily wears a muzzle when out and about. Bailey would need to be the only pet in the home and would not suit children, but would be fine with confident teenagers. He loves to play off the lead so would need a secure garden. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Boris
Boris is a five-year-old Greyhound who is currently living in a foster home and has settled in well. He can be unsure on walks, so would need quiet areas initially while he gains confidence. He would be happy to live with another dog in his new home. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Ebony
Ebony is a seven-month-old crossbreed who was found as a stray. The ordeal has left her quite worried, so would need some space to build her confidence with new people. This means that a home with children would not be suitable, but older teens should be. She would need a patient family to help with training, ideally with a secure garden to give her somewhere to chill outdoors. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Ella
Ella is a nine-year-old crossbreed looking for a quiet retirement home, but would be happy to have visiting children. She could live with a dog of a similar nature. Ella has diabetes and cataracts, so would need adopters who understand that this would mean future medication costs. Ella is fully housetrained and currently lives off-site in a foster home, where she has been described as the perfect houseguest. She has settled well into her carer’s home, is super affectionate and loves a fuss. Photo: Dogs Trust