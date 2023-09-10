1 . Bailey

Bailey is five years old and is looking for an active family to help him as he learns. He is worried by other dogs and barks when he sees them, but is still very manageable and happily wears a muzzle when out and about. Bailey would need to be the only pet in the home and would not suit children, but would be fine with confident teenagers. He loves to play off the lead so would need a secure garden. Photo: Dogs Trust