Looking for a four-legged friend to welcome into the family this year?

Here are some of the dog shelters in and around Leeds to visit to find a furry pal.

Greenleaf Animal Rescue

Greenleaf Animal Rescue is located in Leeds Beckett University on Queen Square.

The rescue centre specialises in dog adoption and their website is updated with new dogs regularly.

To adopt a dog online visitors can fill out a form to enquire about specific dogs they have seen on the website.

Good Life Dog Rescue

Good Life Dog Rescue can be found on Pinn Fold on Great N Road.

This rescue shelter is a small independently-run charity that focuses on helping strays and neglected dogs find a home.

It is open from 11.30am until 3pm every day.

Whitehall Dog Rescue

Whitehall Dog Rescue is located on Greenacres Farm in East Ardsley.

They focus on rehoming dogs that would otherwise be abandoned at a dog compound.

It is open from 9am until 8pm every day.

Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue

Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue can be found on 10 Ash Grove in Cleckheaton.

They are staffed entirely by volunteers and make sure all dogs are microchipped, vaccinated, flead, wormed and neutered before rehoming.

They update their website frequently with new dogs that need rehoming.

Dogs Trust Leeds

The Leeds branch of Dogs Trust is located on Woodlands Farm on York Street.

Their website is updated on a regular basis with pictures, videos and descriptions of each dog up for adoption.

Those interested in a dog seen online can fill out an application form for the dog and then attend visits at the shelter with them.

The Leeds branch is open from 9am until 6pm every day apart from weekends when they open at 8.30am and close at 5pm.

RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch

The Leeds and Wakefield branch of the RSPCA can be found on Moor Knoll Lane in Wakefield.

Their website hosts dogs as well as cats, guinea pigs and rabbits and is updated regularly.

Visitors can adopt a dog by contacting the Leeds branch and expressing interest in one seen online.

The centre is open from 9am until 5pm every day apart from Mondays and Wednesdays.