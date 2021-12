This week we asked you, the Yorkshire Evening Post readers, to share your favourite photos of your pets dressed up in their best Christmas costumes.

From puppies to rabbits, lizards to ponies, there were plenty of submissions to look through.

Here are 16 of our favourite submissions so far - join in and post your favourite photo of your pet through the Yorkshire Evening Post Facebook page.

1. Beau Pictured is Beau, submitted by Helen Godfrey. Photo Sales

2. Boris Pictured is Boris, submitted by Mary Lisa Smith Photo Sales

3. Submitted by Julie Burke. Photo Sales

4. Submitted by Anna Rebecca. Photo Sales