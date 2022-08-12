Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds dog show has been cancelled after concerns that this weekend’s heatwave would harm the dogs involved.

The show was announced as part of Hyde Park Unity Day’s celebrations taking place this Saturday, however Facebook users soon expressed their concerns for the welfare of the dogs in temperatures of up to 30C.

Pictured is Unity Day at Hyde Park in 2018, Tazmin Bennison with her dog Toby. This year organisers are facing backlash over their dog show.

One Facebook user said: “There is a serious risk to life. We have a duty of care to not only human life, but animal welfare too. I’ve emailed six of the organisers to request it’s cancelled.”

According to the RSPCA website, temperatures of above 22C can prove fatal to dogs, as they are unable to regulate their body temperature like humans do.

Despite calls to cancel the show altogether, organisers initially said they would push the show back to 7pm when temperatures were cooler.

The post read: “Due to heat considerations the dog show time and location to tree shade at 19.00hrs reg through day.”

Pictured is the statement posted to the Hyde Park Unity Day Facebook page.

However this did not curb backlash on social media, with over 70 Facebook users commenting on the post urging them to cancel the show.

One Facebook comment read: “On the original post when you asked for a paddling pool, you were asked to cancel the dog show for the welfare of the animals... instead you move it to the later part of the day, encouraging those who may or may not know any better to have their dogs out longer in 29+ degree heat?

“The temperature is still forecast to be around 29 degrees at 7pm... anyone who truly loves and understands dogs won't be putting theirs at risk so please just cancel the dog show.”

Another user tagged the RSPCA in their comment, stating: “RSPCA (England and Wales) please advise these organisers on how to safeguard animal welfare.”

The dog show has now been cancelled, with organisers posting onto the Hyde Park Unity Day Facebook page: “The dog show has had to be cancelled, so many people have made the point that it is way too hot...sorry folks, it's not worth the risk to our pooches...”