Bank holidays Leeds 2022: full list of official public holidays including the Queen's Jubilee
Here are all the bank holidays in Leeds this year - including an extra day for the Queen's Jubilee.
This year people get an extra bank holiday to enjoy thanks to the Queen' s Jubilee.
The standard spring bank holiday has also been moved to allow a longer break, resulting in a four day weekend for the UK.
For those who work a Monday to Friday rota and usually get bank holidays off, April and June are the best months of the year to book off holiday to extend time off of work.
These are all the official public holiday dates for this year.
When are the bank holidays?
Apart from New Year's Day, bank holidays for 2022 are as follows:
Good Friday - Fri, 15 Apr 2022
Easter Monday - Mon, 18 Apr 2022
Early May Bank Holiday - Mon, 2 May 2022
Spring Bank Holiday - Thu, 2 Jun 2022
Platinum Jubilee bank holiday - Fri, 3 Jun 2022
Summer Bank Holiday - Mon, 29 Aug 2022
Boxing Day - Mon, 26 Dec 2022
Christmas Day
What is the Queen's Jubilee and why do we get an extra bank holiday?
The Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in June 2022 in both the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession on 6 February 1952.
The only diamond jubilee celebration for any royal before the Queen was in 1897, for the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Victoria.
