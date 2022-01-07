This year people get an extra bank holiday to enjoy thanks to the Queen' s Jubilee.

The standard spring bank holiday has also been moved to allow a longer break, resulting in a four day weekend for the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year people get an extra bank holiday to enjoy thanks to the Queen's Jubilee.

For those who work a Monday to Friday rota and usually get bank holidays off, April and June are the best months of the year to book off holiday to extend time off of work.

These are all the official public holiday dates for this year.

When are the bank holidays?

Apart from New Year's Day, bank holidays for 2022 are as follows:

Good Friday - Fri, 15 Apr 2022

Easter Monday - Mon, 18 Apr 2022

Early May Bank Holiday - Mon, 2 May 2022

Spring Bank Holiday - Thu, 2 Jun 2022

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday - Fri, 3 Jun 2022

Summer Bank Holiday - Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Boxing Day - Mon, 26 Dec 2022

Christmas Day

What is the Queen's Jubilee and why do we get an extra bank holiday?

The Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in June 2022 in both the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession on 6 February 1952.

The only diamond jubilee celebration for any royal before the Queen was in 1897, for the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Victoria.