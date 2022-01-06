As the new year begins so do the New Year's resolutions many have set for themselves - including the dreaded return to the gym.

However the start of getting back on the exercise grind does not have to be an expensive one, with many deals on offer throughout the month of January.

Here are some of the best deals in Leeds for gym membership this month.

Pure Gym

One of the most popular and affordable gym chains in the UK, Pure Gym is offering new customers a £0 joining fee until Monday (10 January).

Prices on a month by month basis start from £14.99 and grants visitors access to a plethora of gym equipment and resources to get fit fast.

There are seven Pure Gym sites in Leeds, listed below:

Pure Gym - Opposite Corn Exchange, 4 Cloth Hall St, Leeds LS1 2HD

Pure Gym - Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT

Pure Gym - Junction, Unit 2 Mabgate, Skinner Ln, Leeds LS7 1AX

Pure Gym Hunslet - City South Retail Park, Tulip St, Leeds LS10 2BB

Pure Gym Bramley - Elmfield Way, Leeds LS13 4UD

Pure Gym Kirkstall - Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3BL

Pure Gym Thorpe Park - Unit 19, The Springs, Thorpe Park View, Leeds LS15 8GB

The Gym

The Gym is offering massive deals for membership in January at gyms across the UK.

New members get 50% off their first month at the gym, plus no joining fee.

Membership then starts from £15.99 per month.

Below are The Gym locations in Leeds:

The Gym Headrow - Level 3, The Core, The Headrow SU4 2, Leeds LS1 6JD

The Gym York Road - Library, 114 York Road Former, York Rd, Leeds LS9 9AA

The Gym Meanwood - Magnet Unit, Meanwood Road Former, Leeds LS7 2RE

Snap Fitness

Snap Fitness is offering new members no joining fee and a free one day trial at any of their gyms in Leeds.

There is also currently a Groupon deal that allows users to get five day passes for the gym for only £5.

Below are the Snap Fitness gyms in Leeds:

Snap Fitness - Unit 6, 100 Wellington St, Leeds LS LS1 4LT

Snap Fitness Oakwood - 633 Roundhay Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 4BA

Coach Gyms

Coach Gym in Leeds is offering new members a free day pass to decide if the gym is for them.

Membership then starts from £17.99 per month.

Coach Gym can be found on 385 Kirkstall Rd, Burley, Leeds LS4 2EZ.

Xercise 4 Less

Xercise 4 Less is hosting their annual January sale, with the first month of membership costing just £5.

There is also no £20 joining fee this month, and no obligation to sign a contract.

Membership starts from £14.99 per month.

Xercise 4 Less can be found in the Xscape Centre, Colorado Way, Castleford WF10 4TA.

The Leeds branch of the gym is currently closed.