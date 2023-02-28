Zuko disappeared on the 21 February from her home in Leeds. She is an indoor cat that has never been outside before, so will not know her surroundings. Animal Search UK, the UK's leading missing pet organisation, is conducting a search for Zuko today (28 February) in the local area and needs the help of residents.

Zuko is a four-year-old black cat with a brown tinge in sunlight. She was not wearing a collar but has a fluffy tail. She is afraid of strangers and unlikely to approach people.

Her distraught owner said: "We are utterly heartbroken. We just want her home safe. Please if anyone has any information or sightings, please get in touch with Animal Search UK."

Alisha Turner from the Media Team and Animal Search Headquarters said: "Zuko is a house cat and unlikely to know how to get home. We suspect she will be hiding somewhere waiting to be found. We urge anyone in the area to check sheds, garages, and outbuilding for Zuko and to contact us with any information on her whereabouts.”

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Zuko or have any information, please call the Animal Search UK team on 0800 4 320 340 or visit their website quoting reference number ALP300845.

