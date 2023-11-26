10 of the cutest pups from Dogs Trust looking for their forever homes in Leeds this month

Dogs Trust Leeds has put together a list of some of the playful pups that are cared for at the rehoming centre.
The centre, in York Road, looks after the dogs until they are ready to move into their new home.
This month, among those looking for a new family are two-year-old Lurcher Lucy, who loves people and can never get enough attention.
For more information on any of the dogs, go to the Dogs Trust website or call 0303 003 0000.
1. Luna
Lovely Luna, an eight-month-old Husky pup, was one of the more than 50 adoptions already completed in November. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
2. Atticus
Atticus, a one-year-old Belgian Malinois Crossbreed, has been learning how to settle behind a baby gate. This will make it much easier for him when he finds his forever home as he can be worried by people he doesn’t know. By learning this, he will have somewhere he knows he can relax should someone visit. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
3. Leeds Building Society
Staff from Leeds Building Society spent a day with the rehoming centre team volunteering as part of their corporate volunteering scheme. They spent the day cleaning and tidying training compounds, cleaning the real life rooms and helping out with some of the dogs excersise sessions. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
4. Lucy
Lurcher Lucy is a two-year-old full of personality. She loves people and can’t get enough attention. She won’t be able to share with other pets or young children, but in an active adult home she would really thrive. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
5. Eli
Three-year-old Lurcher Eli was found as a stray with a few injuries, but thanks to the care he’s received from the Dogs Trust team he is all healed up and ready to find his forever home. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
6. Dogs Trust Leeds
There are many rescue dogs who cannot share their home with another dog initially because of their need for a calm and predictable routine. This is simply to give the dogs the best chance of settling into their forever homes. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY