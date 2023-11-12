10 of the adorable pups from Dogs Trust looking for their forever homes in Leeds this month

Dogs Trust Leeds has put together a list of some of the playful pups that are cared for at the rehoming centre.
The centre, in York Road, looks after the dogs until they are ready to move into their new home.
This month, among those looking for a new family are dogs of all ages and temperaments.
For more information on any of the dogs, go to the Dogs Trust website or call 0303 003 0000.
1. Amy and Alfie
Brother and sister Amy and Alfie find themselves looking for a new home at 15-years-old. They like a peaceful life, so a busy household with other pets would not suit them, but calm children would be fine. Their days of long walks are behind them, but Alfie still enjoys a gentle potter. Amy prefers to relax indoors and snooze on her bed. Photo: Kevin Johnson/KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
2. Bailey
Bailey is a stunning six-year-old looking for a new home. He needs an active family who will enjoy doing lots of fun things with him as he loves to learn. He is worried by other dogs and will bark when he see’s them, but he’s very manageable and he happily wears his muzzle out and about. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Eli
Poor Eli was found as a stray with a few injuries. Thankfully he was brought to Dogs Trust and now has all healed up and ready to find his forever home. The three-year-old would love active adopters who are strong enough to handle him out and about. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Hatchi
Hatchi is a handsome nine-year-old Husky with spondylosis in his back, so he enjoys short potters rather than long country walks. He will be on pain relief for this for the rest of his life and the vet will discuss this in more detail with successful matches. Photo: Dogs Trust
5. Lenny
Lenny is an adorable two-year-old Great Dane. He is looking for a home where his new adopters will be around all the time initially to help him adjust to his new environment and then with time and patience, gradually build up the time that he can be left. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Lucy
Lucy is an adorable two-year-old Lurcher who is so loving and affectionate. She does have some anxieties and prefers not to be left alone so will need her owners to be around as much as possible. Photo: Dogs Trust