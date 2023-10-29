10 adorable pups at Dogs Trust Leeds celebrate Halloween as they wait for their forever homes this month

The adorable pups at Dogs Trust in Leeds have been getting ready for Halloween this month.
The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to hand over their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes and meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes in October – as they enjoyed a special Halloween photoshoot.
1. Atticus
Atticus is a one-year-old Malinois Crossbreed who is looking for confident adopters to transition him into a new home. He has made fantastic progress at Dogs Trust in Leeds, but will need to gradually build his confidence with new friends - and the training team are ready to help with this. Photo: Dogs Trust/Kevin Johnson KJ Photography
2. Alfie
Alfie is a fun and clever Collie who would be perfect for someone who loves the breed. Being a real food lover, he is very easy to train and loves learning. He is already housetrained. Photo: Dogs Trust/Kevin Johnson KJ Photography
3. Bailey
Bailey, a five-year-old Crossbreed, has a cheeky personality and is friendly with everyone he meets. He loves to go for a walk, but would need to be walked in quieter areas where he won't see too many other dogs. He is already housetrained and, once settled, would be fine alone for a few hours. Photo: Dogs Trust/Kevin Johnson KJ Photography
4. Buster
Buster is 10-years-old and is full of fun, with a classic cheeky Terrier personality. He has energy for days and enjoys nothing more than spending time with his friends. For those with an active life, Buster could be the perfect match. Photo: Dogs Trust/Kevin Johnson KJ Photography
5. Noah
Noah is a four-year-old Lurcher who loves going for a walk. He would not be suitable for young children, but older teenagers should be fine. He would need an enclosed garden and for his adopters to visit him a few times at the centre before he heads home. Photo: Dogs Trust/Kevin Johnson KJ Photography
6. Laszlo
Four-year-old Pug Cross Laszlo has a love of food which means he really enjoys learning new things, so would be perfect for someone up for teaching him some new tricks. Photo: Dogs Trust/Kevin Johnson KJ Photography