This is how One Direction's Zayn Malik could have convinced Seabrook Crisps to re-introduce his favourite flavour

Sometimes, you can miss something so much that you will do anything in your power to get it back.

That's certainly been the case for Bradford-born ex-One Direction pop superstar Zayn Malik.

Yesterday, we broke the news that the solo performer has tweeted fellow Bradford-based crisp manufacturer Seabrook to ask them to re-introduce his favourite flavour, which had been discontinued.

The flavour in question? The very tasty and deeply missed tomato ketchup variety.

Seabrook Crisps: The 'retired' flavours that we once loved from the Yorkshire producers

So how did Seabrook respond? With an online poll, of course.

They set up the poll on Twitter and received over 8,000 votes.

A whopping 91 per cent of entries voted that they SHOULD bring back the condiment-inspired flavour of crisps.

IF they do appear on supermarket shelves again, we've all got Malik to thank.