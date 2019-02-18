Former One Direction member Zayn Malik asks Yorkshire-based Seabrook Crisps to bring back favourite flavour

Global superstar Zayn Malik has asked Yorkshire-based crisp company Seabrook to reintroduce their popular tomato ketchup flavour.

The former One Direction member and solo artist (26), who is from Bradford himself, tweeted a message to his almost 30 million followers in the early hours of this morning (Monday, February 18) asking Seabrook to bring back the tasty flavour.

He said: "@SeabrookCrisps bring back your tomato ketchup flavor, you know Yorkshire makes the best crisp."

The Bradford-based manufacturers are yet to respond to Malik's request, but some fans were slightly baffled by his choice of tweet.

One replied: "After a months you back on twitter to say you want ketchup crisps? really???" while another threw their weight behind Malik's cause, adding: "THE KING HAS SPOKEN".

Another went a step further, responding: "I'll get a degree in cooking or whatever & make you the best ketchup flavoured crisps ever."

The tweet has picked up a mega 6,105 retweets and almost 38,000 likes at the time of writing.

Seabrook Crisps began life in 1939 as a fish and chip shop in Bradford, before diversifying into the crisp market.

Other 'retired' favourites include an Indian Tandoori crisp and a sweetcorn flavour. Yes, really.

Seabrook caused controversy in this neck of the woods back in July 2017 when they removed all traces of the 'Yorkshire' from the front of their packaging.

The people have spoken, over to you Seabrook Crisps...