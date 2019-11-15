These are the 10 best carveries in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor

So if you're craving succulent slices of meat served with potatoes, veg, Yorkshire puds and lashings of gravy, these Leeds restaurants come highly recommended.
1. Yew Tree Inn
Praised by reviewers for its tasty roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings, this Otley based eatery provides a cosy atmosphere and good value prices. Average rating: 4.5
Photo: Google
2. The Bridge Hotel and Spa
Housed in The Bridge Hotel & Spa, the Courtyard offers a Sunday lunch carving table every week, complete with a choice of starter, homemade puddings and coffee. Average rating: 4
Photo: Google
3. Gildersome Arms
Served daily, the carvery includes a choice of at least three hand-carved roast meats, plus a vegetarian option, accompanied by seasonal veg, potatoes and as much gravy as you like. Average rating: 4
Photo: JPIMedia Resell
4. The Lord Darcy
Based on Harrogate Road, diners rave about the friendly atmosphere, good service and great tasting food, including the traditional Sunday roast served with all the trimmings. Average rating: 4
Photo: Google
