Have you visited any of these eateries?

These are the 10 best carveries in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor

Few things satisfy a hungry stomach like a carvery, particularly during the cold winter months.

By Claire Schofield
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:00 am
So if you're craving succulent slices of meat served with potatoes, veg, Yorkshire puds and lashings of gravy, these Leeds restaurants come highly recommended.

1. Yew Tree Inn

Praised by reviewers for its tasty roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings, this Otley based eatery provides a cosy atmosphere and good value prices. Average rating: 4.5

2. The Bridge Hotel and Spa

Housed in The Bridge Hotel & Spa, the Courtyard offers a Sunday lunch carving table every week, complete with a choice of starter, homemade puddings and coffee. Average rating: 4

3. Gildersome Arms

Served daily, the carvery includes a choice of at least three hand-carved roast meats, plus a vegetarian option, accompanied by seasonal veg, potatoes and as much gravy as you like. Average rating: 4

4. The Lord Darcy

Based on Harrogate Road, diners rave about the friendly atmosphere, good service and great tasting food, including the traditional Sunday roast served with all the trimmings. Average rating: 4

