Opened by husband and wife James and Anya Adams on March 20, RAW Coffee is the latest edition to the bustling street of Mill Hill.

It serves speciality coffee, with beans that are roasted in-house, in a stunning new space that was formerly hairdressers Lox of Love.

The venue, which has been under renovation by the couple since January, features a monochromatic theme, with black furniture and grey walls.

Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog.

And James, 32, said the response from the people of Leeds since opening just two days ago has been "great".

He added: "We didn't do much marketing ourselves. It's been pretty much all word-of-mouth, which is fantastic.

"The location is great. There's plenty of amazing businesses here on Mill Hill so it's great to be able to hopefully add to it and be part of an independent community in Leeds."

Raw Coffee offers bagels and baked goods, as well as smoothies. Yorkshire tea is on offer for just £1 making it the perfect spot to visit before catching a train to and out of the city.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about the menu, James added: "We try to do everything in-house, and if we can't do that, we will source it locally. We are trying to give the people of Leeds the best coffee we can."

The new coffee shop is open seven days a week, between the hours of 7:30am-4pm on Monday to Friday, 8:30am-5pm on Saturday, and 10:30am-3pm on Sunday.