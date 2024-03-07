Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manjit's Kitchen and Bar on Kirkstall Road has announced that it will close its doors to the public at the end of April.

The restaurant opened in 2019 following the success of the Punjabi street food served at the original restaurant at Kirkgate Market.

In an announcement on social media under the heading "The End of our Kirkstall Road Journey", the restaurant's founder Manjit Kaur wrote: "We have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant on Kirkstall Road. I am very sorry to all this will affect.

"The rising costs of everything has caught up with us. Our lease is up for renewal and it is time for us to look for a new home and new partnerships."

She said that the 20% per cent VAT charge on hospitality and "the other rising costs" had made running the restaurant "impossible".

She added: "We are busier than ever but we cannot keep up with the rising costs.

"We will trade until the end of April, we will bow out gracefully. We will host some farewell parties, we thank everyone who has visited and supported over the years. Do come and say your goodbyes.

"We hope we leave our little corner of Burley better than we found it. Manjit’s Kitchen at Leeds Kirkgate market will remain open as usual.